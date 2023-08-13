Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

