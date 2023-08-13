Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 614,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 606,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,328. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

