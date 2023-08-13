Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.38

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and traded as high as $31.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 11,584 shares changing hands.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

