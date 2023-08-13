Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,965. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.