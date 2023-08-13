Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,965. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

