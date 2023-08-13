Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,965. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

