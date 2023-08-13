Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.41 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.