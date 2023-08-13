Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,261,700 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 1,738,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 548.6 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:IVSBF opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IVSBF shares. Handelsbanken upgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Investor AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

