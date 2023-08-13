iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

