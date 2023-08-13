iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by CNO Financial Group Inc.

CNO Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,000 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 19.9% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CNO Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 509,995 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

