iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $72.13. 14,863,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,301,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

