iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

EFA stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.