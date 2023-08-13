iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

