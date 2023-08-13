iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Position Raised by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valence8 US LP owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 53,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 2,465,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,502. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

