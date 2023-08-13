iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $190.99. 21,428,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,977,884. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

