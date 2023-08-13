iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 926.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 311.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.