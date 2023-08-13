iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 926.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 311.6% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.