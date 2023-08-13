iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,531 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

