Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Jabil
In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Jabil
Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Jabil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.
Jabil Company Profile
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jabil
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.