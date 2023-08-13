Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,055,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

