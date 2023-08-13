Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.94.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.8 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.52.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,771 shares of company stock worth $446,901. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 52.1% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 75,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,621,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,330,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.