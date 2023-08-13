Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Raised to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Janus International Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,328,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,249,000 after buying an additional 798,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

