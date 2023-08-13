Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 495,008 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at $101,140,885.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

