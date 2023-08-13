JMP Securities Cuts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $42.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $903.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,552.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

