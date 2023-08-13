JOE (JOE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.92 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $103.92 million and $7.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

