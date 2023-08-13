JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $14.50

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

CS Disco Stock Performance

NYSE:LAW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

