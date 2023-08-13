JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 368.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

JEPQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.82. 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,319. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.