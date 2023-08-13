Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JUPWW remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. 14,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Jupiter Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

About Jupiter Wellness

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

