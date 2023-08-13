KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 684,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE KB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

