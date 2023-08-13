Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

