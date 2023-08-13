Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.4 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF remained flat at $3.65 during midday trading on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knight Therapeutics
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.