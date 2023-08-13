Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,224,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 18,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.5 days.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNF remained flat at $3.56 during trading on Friday. 8,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.