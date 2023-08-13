Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,224,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 18,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.5 days.
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
OTCMKTS KKPNF remained flat at $3.56 during trading on Friday. 8,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,642. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
