Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

