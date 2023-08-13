Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after buying an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,524,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

