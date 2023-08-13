Laffer Tengler Investments Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.17. 8,483,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

