Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.59 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

