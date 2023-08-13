Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 36,409 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned 0.67% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 34,265 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

