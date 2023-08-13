Lakeland Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 2.3 %
LAKE stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.57. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.07.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
