Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 526.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILA opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.