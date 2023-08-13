LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,419,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 213,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

