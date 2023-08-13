Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Liquidia Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 1,535,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $64,825,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 105.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 336,794 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 66.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 334,997 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

