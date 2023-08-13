Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

LQDA opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 76.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

