Litecoin Cash Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.50 million and $954.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,390,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,318,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00295678 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
