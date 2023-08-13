LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in July

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
LIXIL Price Performance
JSGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 132,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $39.53.
LIXIL Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LIXIL
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.