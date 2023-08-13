LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 70.7% in July

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JSGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 132,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

