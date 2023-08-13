Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0257

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $53.40 million and $11,191.41 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

