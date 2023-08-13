Loom Network Price Down 0.2% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

