Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

Madison Pacific Properties stock opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$45.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.38. Madison Pacific Properties has a one year low of C$5.09 and a one year high of C$7.39.

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.53 million for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 99.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.