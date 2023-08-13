Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 392,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 307.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,210. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company focus on improving stem cell transplantation. Its product candidates are designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company's product portfolio includes MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and leukemia cells; and MGTA-45, an anti-human CD45 antibody conjugated to a DNA-interacting payload for HSCs, leukemia cells, and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.