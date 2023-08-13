MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $71.93 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $71.93 million and $21,018.08 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

