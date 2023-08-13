Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.

