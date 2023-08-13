Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
As of July 17, 2023 Malvern Bancorp, Inc was acquired by First Bank.
