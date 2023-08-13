Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 396 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

