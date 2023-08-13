Mather Group LLC. Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $157.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.