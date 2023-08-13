Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $187.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

