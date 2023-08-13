Mather Group LLC. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.01. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

