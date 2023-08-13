Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.40. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

In other news, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,591 shares in the company, valued at $133,159.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

